Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:24s
The BJP's free coronavirus vaccination for all promise in Bihar ahead of next week's election has become hugely controversial with the ruling party fending off allegations of an attempt to use the vaccine for its political agenda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the uproar against the BJP's campaign promise of a free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, suggesting that the ruling party was openly tying access to the life-saving drug to elections.

Now after BJP's Bihar Poll manifesto, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said a vaccine will be distributed free of charge in his state as well.

Easing the visa and travel restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Govt today announced that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders and foreign nationals can visit India for any purpose, except on tourist visa.

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been handed over the probe into the alleged conspiracy to incite caste clash in the state following the Hathras incident.


