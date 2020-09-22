Saweetie's 10 Minute Touch Up Beauty Routine Video Credit: Allure - Duration: 09:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Saweetie's 10 Minute Touch Up Beauty Routine Saweetie shows us how she maintains her looks with a 10 minute makeup touch up routine. Whether she has a photoshoot, a red carpet, or is just hanging at the studio, Saweetie makes sure her beat is on point and icy at all times. Find out her biggest beauty secrets and how many times a day she executes the perfect touch up. Check out Saweetie’s new single, “Back To The Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko coming soon! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - Hey, what's up Allure?It's the icy girl, Saweetie,and today I'm gonna show youmy 10 minute touch upsbefore I head out the door.[clock ticking][buzzer]So if I'm looking at myface, I'm a very oily girl,so I'ma hit up my girl, Laura.She's just like a lifesaver,she saves lives every dayfor us oily girlsand what I like to do is,my most oily points ison the side of my nose.I'm gonna just dab it right there,you know, I'm gonna just put it on, okay.Mm-hmm.We are going to bake for a little bitand I'm gonna put it right thereand then I'm also gonna put it right here.You know, sometimes I just looklike a little grease monkeyand it's not cute 'causethen I have to Facetuneand just remove the oily andyou don't wanna always do that.I wanna be looking like awalking Facetune canvas.Unlike other girls, I don'tlike to bake for that longbecause for some reason it kind of leaveslike, a white shadow sometimes,so I'm gonna get a brush.[Saweetie laughs]I love doing that, shoutout to my YouTube girls.I'm gonna get a brush just like thisand you know, wipe it off.So I can kinda get that matte finish.Oh my gosh, wow!Facetune in real life.Mm, no edit needed.Okay.I definitely feel like makeup gives methe confidence to match an outfit.Skincare, which is adifferent conversation,ultimately gives me that confidencebecause when you take care of your skin,it looks way, it just makes themakeup look that much betterbut I love makeup becausesometimes I'm Saweetie,sometimes I'm Icy, sometimes I'm Diamante,sometimes you know, it just dependson what kind of girl I wanna beand the makeup kind ofturns me into that girl,if you know what I mean.Like today, I don't know what we,like, what are we gonna call her?I haven't put my finger on it yetbut she is giving memodern day Spice Girl.Maybe Baby Spice, I don't know,we'll figure it out later.I always put the powderon first because you canalways work over the powder,rather than trying to fill inyour eyebrows or put on your highlighterand then the powder kindajust washes that out.So I'm gonna hit up my girl Anastasia,she is one of my favoriteswhen it comes to the eyebrows.Yes my eyebrows is laid and slayedbut I like that crisp eyebrow look.We're gonna talk about herlater but she kind of comesinto the equation alittle early for my makeupbecause I like to just getthis and put it in thereand it just makes everythinga little smoother.So I'm gonna getthis pencil.Just a light dab, youdon't wanna do so muchand I'm gonna outline my eyebrows,just so that they're alittle bit more defined,not too much.I'm a details girl.Yes, it doesn't makethat big of a differencebut in real life it does, so bear with me.So any missingspots is filled inand I also just like thatdewy wet eyebrow look as well,I don't know if you can see it.It makes the slight difference,it's almost as if you'reapplying a filter to your face.You know when you slide it up or down,that's what I'm doing tomy eyebrows right now.You guys like it?I do.Where are we going to now?Hmm.Oh my goodness, okay.So I'm gonna tell youguys a secret of mine.So I've been told that I looklike a real life Bratz doll.Do you know why?It's cause of this girl right here.This is the translucent powder medium deepby my girl, Laura.It's kind of like a mix betweenthe bronze and the contourbut this really justdoes something to my face.So what I like to do is I get thisand I just dab it and tap it.Now you don't want a bigblotchy brown spot on your faceand you ruin yourmasterpiece and your canvas,so always just, you know, test it out.Just tap it right there, boomand just get that excess offand then you just slowly just highlight.You're kinda just tapping on there.You can put it on your necktoo because you don't wantyour face being a differentcolor than the neck.It's not cute.It does really make the difference.It just gives you that baby doll look,it makes your skin look nice and soft.So I started playing with makeup.When I was a little girlI would get in trouble'cause I would ruin my mom's lipsticks.I would kind of likepress them on too hardand then fall off and like,I've always been a beauty girl.Once you realize thatyour face is a canvas,it's a piece of art andyou're literally a painter,I feel like you'll start treating,you'll start mixingyour colors differently.Don't look at it as makeup, it's artand then your face'll look like this.Okay?Now for my all time favorite,I love Cover FX Glitter Drops.It gives you that fairy dust highlighter,might blind a look, okay?Soput it right thereand it's kind of like themedium brown translucent powder,you don't wanna put too much on,so it's always safe tojust blend it out first.Oh my gosh, it's amazing,it's like glitter porn.So you get it and youjust dab it on your nose.Hoo!Okay let's put on some morebut I like to just put iton the bridge of my noseand it, ooh see, itjust, you guys see that?See you can really seeit with this lighting,you're not really, ooh you see everything.This lighting is just bright,so I wanna make sure thatit's, ooh wow, there it goes.Okay, so then you get some more,rub it in and then justdab it on your cheeks.I do touch ups at least,seven, eight, nine times a dayand these are the productsthat I literally useand I carry them in my pursesor I put them in little to-go things,so I can touch up my face.I do touch ups, photo shootday, no photo shoot day,going to set, going to a party,I touch up at least once an hour.I'm a really oily girl, it'sridiculous, I can't help it.Okay, so another secret.This has nothing to do withthe face but with the body.So you know, when I sayI'm bustin' the vitamin D,always give you that glow.Okay, well you know whatelse gives me that glow?The Cover FX and a littlegoes a super long way.I messed up so manytimes and put so much onand then I looked like a,I just didn't look cute.I looked like, just not cute, okay?You want the glitterto be like a peekaboo,not like a scareaboo,so you get it, put it,rub it on your handsand then you put it all over your body.You know, I'm gonna put on alittle bit more for you guys'cause you can't see itbut once that sun hits it,it's like, you look likean angel walking on earth.Just put it on the body.That's my little beautysecret, don't tell nobody.You can't really see it with lightingbut in the sun, you just look so bomb.Last but not least, for a finishing touch.This is the Glow Recipe Ultrafine Mistand this literally just makeseverything pop and glow.You get it, not too closeto the face 'cause it canjust mess your makeup up.You wanna hold it six or seveninches away from your faceand you kinda just.[spraying]I kinda like to just letit fall onto my face.I don't know, it's just fun to me.Yeah this is definitely the last spraybut hey, like, I likesmelling like watermelon,so why not just put it everywhereand then your man will thinkthat you just smell like a fruitbut hey, this is a secret ingredient.All right guys, so thisis my 10 minute touch up.Hopefully you have a big pursebecause I definitely takethis wherever I go and itdoes take up a lot of roombut hey, girl gotta looklike a walking filter, okay?Oh my gosh guys, I almostforgot like, I'm tripping.Like, this is my absolutemost favorite thing to put onmy skin, my body, my face: lip gloss.This is Sugar Rim by MAC,Dazzleglass to be specific.[lip gloss popping]I just love that sound.Okay and then you put it on your lips.Oh my gosh, this smells so good.I really like putting on lip gloss'cause it's just a great textureand it smells so good.I always put on a lot,I can't help myself.Finito.All right guys, thank you so much, Allure.I hope you guys learneda lot from watchingand I'll see y'all next time.





