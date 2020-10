Looking At The Crises Trudeau's Liberals Have Faced In 2020 Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 04:03s - Published 7 minutes ago Looking At The Crises Trudeau's Liberals Have Faced In 2020 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised "sunny ways" back in 2015 when his Liberals won a majority mandate. Flash forward five years later with a minority government and his party has hit some road blocks in 2020 for far. 0

