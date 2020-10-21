Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Baker Announces Advancement of $774 Million Recovery Plan For Massachusetts [Video]

Governor Baker Announces Advancement of $774 Million Recovery Plan For Massachusetts

During Thursday's press conference, Governor Charlie Baker gave an update on the state's economic recovery plan from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:11Published
Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid [Video]

Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid

Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:16Published
'Suffered a lot in BJP': Eknath Khadse blames Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

'Suffered a lot in BJP': Eknath Khadse blames Devendra Fadnavis

Eknath Khadse sent his resignation to Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) president Chandrakant Patil on October 21. He wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published