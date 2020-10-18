Arteta: More to come from Partey Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published 7 minutes ago Arteta: More to come from Partey Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says there is still more to come from new signing Thomas Partey after he impressed in the 2-1 Europa League win against Rapid Vienna. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Thomas Partey plan outlined by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal debut Gunners fans were hoping to see more of Partey in Saturday's Premier League clash, but the midfielder...

Daily Star - Published 5 days ago



