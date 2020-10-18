Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arteta: More to come from Partey

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Arteta: More to come from Partey

Arteta: More to come from Partey

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says there is still more to come from new signing Thomas Partey after he impressed in the 2-1 Europa League win against Rapid Vienna.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thomas Partey plan outlined by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal debut

Thomas Partey plan outlined by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal debut Gunners fans were hoping to see more of Partey in Saturday's Premier League clash, but the midfielder...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this

_doro0

#EndSWAT #SaveNigerianYouth RT @charles_watts: Arteta on Partey: "I think he held the midfield by himself in the second-half when we were a little bit more open and st… 20 seconds ago

shegzee2015

Symply_Shegzee ˢᵀ 🔱📍 RT @gunnerstuff: Arteta on Partey: "I think he held the midfield by himself in the second-half when we were a little bit more open and star… 5 minutes ago