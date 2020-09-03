Send Foodz: Tim and David Try the Best of Boston

Tim and David are pahking their cahs in Hahvahd Yahd and biting off a piece of Boston on an all-new episode of "Send Foodz." This week takes the boys to Beantown, home of Ben Affleck, Mark Wahlberg, and of course, chowda.

From a local favorite sandwich shop to JFK’s wedding cake, and of course, a sample of seafood, Tim and David dig in to all that Boston has to offer, and see if it’s worth all that hometown Boston pride.

This video "Send Foodz: Tim and David Try the Best of Boston", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.