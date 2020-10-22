Colorado officials provide update on wildfires burning across the state
Gov.
Jared Polis and other state officials provided an update Thursday afternoon on the wildfires burning across the state.
'Ash coming down like snow' amid raging east Troublesome fire in ColoradoThe shocking footage from October 21 shows Larimer County, Colorado blanketed by ash as wildfires continue to rage in the state. "Ash was seen coming down like snow," said Megh, the filmer.
East Troublesome Fire 11 a.m. update Thursday, Oct. 22The Grand County sheriff confirmed structures had been lost in the East Troublesome Fire and issued new pre-evacuation orders from Hot Sulphur Springs all the way east of Granby.
Raw: East Troublesome Fire early morning update from incident commanderRaw: Morning East Troublesome Fire update from incident commander