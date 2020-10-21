Jill Duggar Dillard Shares About Breaking Away From Her Huge Family

Jill Duggar Dillard, her parents, and siblings all found fame on the TLC series '19 Kids and Counting.'

The program showcased the very religious and conservative Duggar family, as well as its spin-off, 'Counting On.'

Duggar Dillard and her husband are now the parents of two young sons.

According to CNN, the couple has split from the family business, which Duggar Dillard said was unexpected and painful--but necessary.

I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point.

Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us.

Jill Duggar Dillard In an interview with People Magazine, Duggar Dillard also talked about embracing some of the things her conservative family is against.

That includes her getting a nose ring, using birth control, and having the occasional alcoholic beverage.