Colorado Hunter Says Mountain Lion 'Stalked' Him In San Juan National Forest

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:31s - Published
A Colorado man out hunting elk on Sunday was shocked when he realized something else may have been hunting him.


