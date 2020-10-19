Colorado Hunter Says Mountain Lion 'Stalked' Him In San Juan National Forest
A Colorado man out hunting elk on Sunday was shocked when he realized something else may have been hunting him.
VIDEO: Mountain Lion 'Stalked' Hunter In Colorado ForestA Colorado man out hunting elk on Sunday was shocked when he realized something else may have been hunting him. A mountain lion was watching him from about 20 yards away -- and he captured the..
New 'Ice Fire' Burns In San Juan National ForestFirefighters rushed to a new wildfire -- this one burning in the San Juan National Forest.
Fast-moving Colorado Fire Forces Thousands of Evacuations, Closing of National ForestThe Roosevelt National Forest is partially closed.