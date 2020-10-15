Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016.
Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.
CBS aired clips of both Trump and Biden's upcoming '60 Minutes' interviews, and then Trump delivered on his promise and posted the full interview video to Facebook. Also is a pro-Trump documentary getting the cold shoulder from Amazon and Facebook?
[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited version could air this weekend. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the only Democratic Senator from the Deep South. Jones is running against Tommy Tuberville. In December 2017 Jones narrowly won a special election to replace former Sen. Jeff..
U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory..