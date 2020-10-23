Global  
 

News of the World Movie (2020) - Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Ray McKinnon, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham

News of the World Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own.

Johanna, hostile to a world she's never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.

Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs.

As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home... directed by Paul Greengrass starring Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Ray McKinnon, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham release date December 25, 2020 (in theaters)


