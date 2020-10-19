Global  
 

Domestic Violence Awareness Month 10.22.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is showing people what it means to be a domestic violence survivor.

Awareness month... the office of the fayette county sheriff doesn't just want to honor survivors...it also wants to show you what it means to be one.

That's why the office is bringing its tribute to several different communities.

It started today here at the walmart on west new circle road.

The office displayed t-shirts domestic violence survivors designed in hopes of raising awareness and giving survivors control of their lives.

Usually, the office holds a vigil...but coronavirus encouraged this year's change in format.

Names: chrystal happy- clay and rachael helm: it's important so that people know domestic violence even though we are in the middle of a pandemic that it is still occurring and there is help out there.

Sheriff kathy witt says the traditional domestic violence vigil will return next october.

### central kentucky




