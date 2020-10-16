Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.
Gavino Garay reports.
