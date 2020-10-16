Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.

Gavino Garay reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gilead Sciences American pharmaceutical company

Covid 19 coronavirus: FDA approves first drug: antiviral remdesivir

 US regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalised patients through an IV.The drug,..
New Zealand Herald

FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19

 Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized..
The Verge

Covid: Remdesivir 'has little or no effect' on survival, says WHO

 Drug manufacturer Gilead has questioned the findings, from a clinical study by the WHO.
BBC News

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA approves remdesivir as first treatment for coronavirus

 The Food and Drug Administration has approved remdesivir for the treatment of the coronavirus, and it comes as some cities across the country are seeing spikes..
CBS News

F.D.A. Approves Remdesivir as First Drug to Treat Covid-19

 The move indicated that the drug had cleared more rigorous hurdles since it was given emergency authorization in May.
NYTimes.com

FDA approves remdesivir for COVID-19

 The antiviral drug reduces recovery time but has not been found to cut the risk of dying from COVID-19.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air quality

 The pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
 
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Gilead's remdesivir wins FDA's first full approval against Covid

The drug, branded as Veklury, won emergency use authorization from the FDA in early May.
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmax



Tweets about this

sakda38016888

sakda RT @Investingcom: ⚠️ *GILEAD SCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR REMDESIVIR AS CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT $GILD 13 seconds ago

ProTrader_Mike

ProTrader_Mike Gilead Sciences Gets FDA Approval For Covid-19 Treatment Remdesivir https://t.co/KfWYo90TJh via @IBDinvestors 2 minutes ago

newsfilterio

Investor News UPDATE 1-Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval $GILD https://t.co/ndSEaf85f3 2 minutes ago

CJsucitymvp

Corey RT @Reuters: Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients https://t.co/QvK2yv0VW9 https://t.co/DHhJw3b8Gq 8 minutes ago

Penny_G

Penny ✌🏽👊🏼💪🏾 RT @GottaLaff: Pressured? >>Gilead gets FDA approval for remdesivir https://t.co/3FVG8LBg5G 12 minutes ago

RaphalCelestin1

Raphaël Celestin RT @Reuters: Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval for use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients https://t.co/pcsrdPSi2W https://t.co/FYeS… 13 minutes ago

leonarivers94

Leona Team INBOUND RT @gmanews: The US Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalize… 14 minutes ago

BoulleJr

Pierre Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients https://t.co/ac1HSZmSw9 17 minutes ago