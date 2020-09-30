Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north London.He set up goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min and wouldhave opened his account had Andres Andrade not turned a Gareth Bale cross intohis own goal.


Tottenham Hotspur v LASK: Jose Mourinho eyes third Europa League trophy

 Jose Mourinho says he wants to win a third Europa League title as Tottenham face LASK in their Group J opener.
Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse [Video]

Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hits back at Jose Mourinho with ‘kindergarten’ claim

 Arsene Wenger has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese reopened his war of words with the former Arsenal boss. Wenger’s autobiography, My Life in Red..
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 LASK: Carlos Vinicius stars in Europa League win

 Striker Carlos Vinicius shines on his debut as Tottenham comfortably defeat LASK in their opening Europa League Group J match.
Son Heung-min: Why South Korean is so important to Tottenham

 A winner, scorer, creator and ambassador - the Son Heung-min effect at Tottenham.
Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot [Video]

Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games.

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book [Video]

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (

Bale went in at 3-0... and Tottenham were pegged back in 20 minutes!

 Spurs threw a comfortable lead after an incredible first half. Bale made his debut, but Tottenham brought West Ham to life and paid for it. Tottenham offered..
Barcelona want Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia - Sunday's football gossip

 Barcelona target Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia, Moyes' bid to hijack Bale move, Man Utd keen on Valverde, plus more.
BBC News

