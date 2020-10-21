Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family

A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden 's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations about business dealings between the Biden family and Chinese counterparts.

President Trump and former President Obama criticized each other at dueling rallies in battleground states, with the latter speaking out at his first in-person..

FBI says Iran, Russia behind election misinformation campaign US officials said that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information. Story: https://bit.ly/31xMDhc

A North Carolina man may have been plotting the assassination of Joe Biden and showed an alarming fascination with domestic terrorism ... this according to the..

President Trump regards FBI Director Christopher Wray as having gone out of his way to separate himself from the president on multiple occasions.

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address the coronavirus pandemic and their..

In the final presidential debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden warned of a "dark winter" during the coronavirus pandemic and slammed President..

'We're dying with it': Biden spars with Trump on COVID-19 U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over the coronavirus pandemic during their second and last debate, with Biden saying Trump has downplayed the threat, and Trump claiming he's already done what Biden proposes.

A father holding and kissing his adult son after standing by him during many struggles is somehow inappropriate? That's a child's view of masculinity.

President Donald Trump is again taking a page from his 2016 playbook by inviting a guest to highlight his latest attack on Joe Biden and his son's business..

President Trump’s allies have promoted claims of corruption aimed at the former vice president’s son in an effort to damage the Biden campaign.

Joe Biden sought to fend off questions about his son, Hunter Biden, and potential conflicts of interest overseas during the last presidential debate.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family," the campaign...

Joe Biden's campaign rejected the claims of evidence by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony...