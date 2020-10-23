John Zogby holds lecture on election

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

On the lanf the presidential election.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod joins us here live in the studio with the details.

Chelsea, good evening.

Good evening caitlin, it's no secret that e 2020presidential s seeing a massive increase in voting.

Tonight, members of the fort schuyler club on genesee street in utica listened in on a lecture given by john zogby ahead of tonight's final presidential debate.

-- zogby who is an independent pollster, went through a slideshow presentation of the, major themes and top issues of the election, the advantages and disadvantages of each partyand y will follow.

-- he calls this "the armageddon election".

John zogby: it means that there are very few who are undecided and there are veryfewf either mr. biden or mr. trump.

Meaning that, both sides are voting as if the other guy wins, its the end of the world.

Voting is absolutely essential.

For starters let mejr future is in your hands.

Zogby says that young people especially are lucky to have the power to vote.

And should exercise that right as we are less than two weeks away fromthy on november 3.

Live in studio, i'm chelsea sherrod.

Caitlin back to you.

Newschannel