'Alcohol is essential but hairdryers aren't' - health minister of Wales defends shop ban on non-essential goods

In an interview with Sky Reporter Kay Burley and Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething, the two debated about 'trolley policing' and what is considered as 'non-essential' items for the firebreak lockdown starting in Wales tonight.

Gething confirmed that 'essential' items were things such as food and alcohol and but when confronted about hair dryers, he stated that they weren't considered as the 'biggest issue in Wales for the next two weeks'.


