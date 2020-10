Legal, Activist Communities React To George Floyd Case Updates Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Legal, Activist Communities React To George Floyd Case Updates Christiane Cordero reports on the latest George Floyd case updates. (2:23)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 23, 2020 0

