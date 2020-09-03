New Plasma

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Help save bc 3has partnered with csl plasma for a donation drive!

We've been telling you...plasma... can play a role in helping covid-19 patients..

Back in july we introduced you to clifford thompson, who nearly lost his battle with coronavirus until he received a plasma donation.

When cliford was sick, doctors gave him a one-percent survival rate.

His wife donna says it was tough on both of them...but clifford started getting better after receiving plasma.

And they started seeing improvement in his lung capacity and so from then on it was everyday it was a little bit of an improvement a little bit of an improvement and truly i don't think he would have survived.

Clifford was one of the first to receive plasma from UK.

People who had the virus and recovered..have antibodies...which could help others fight off the disease.

But it's not just covid..there's a constant need for plasma, separate from the virus.... so head on out to c- s-l plasma on winchester road today our drive runs from eight until five.

