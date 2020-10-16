|
|
|
Uber and Lyft Dealt Another Blow in How They Classify Drivers
Video Credit: The Street
- Duration: 02:09s - Published
Uber and Lyft Dealt Another Blow in How They Classify Drivers
An appeals court has dealt both Uber and Lyft a hefty blow, upholding a ruling that both companies must classify their drivers in California as employees.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The ruling is a blow to Uber and Lyft, which have argued they are not subject to state labor law. But...
NPR - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|