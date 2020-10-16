Global  
 

Uber and Lyft Dealt Another Blow in How They Classify Drivers

Uber and Lyft Dealt Another Blow in How They Classify Drivers

Uber and Lyft Dealt Another Blow in How They Classify Drivers

An appeals court has dealt both Uber and Lyft a hefty blow, upholding a ruling that both companies must classify their drivers in California as employees.


Uber And Lyft Must Make Drivers Employees, California Court Rules

The ruling is a blow to Uber and Lyft, which have argued they are not subject to state labor law. But...
Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Classifying Lyft, Uber Drivers As Employees Amid Crucial Prop. 22 Vote [Video]

Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Classifying Lyft, Uber Drivers As Employees Amid Crucial Prop. 22 Vote

A state appeals court ruled against Uber and Lyft on Thursday, upholding an injunction saying the ride-hailing giants must reclassify drivers as employees.

Delivery Apps Are Allegedly Asking California Drivers to Promote Prop 22 [Video]

Delivery Apps Are Allegedly Asking California Drivers to Promote Prop 22

If passed, the statewide referendum would allow businesses like Uber, Luft, and Doordash to exempt gig workers from employee status and benefits.

Vote Smart: The Battle Over Prop 22 [Video]

Vote Smart: The Battle Over Prop 22

Are Uber drivers and other members of the "gig economy" truly independent contractors? Or are the actually part-time employees, eligible for the same benefits as other such workers receive? Devin..

