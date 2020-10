More Than 49 Million People Have Already Voted. How It Compares To Previous Turnouts Veuer - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published More Than 49 Million People Have Already Voted. How It Compares To Previous Turnouts Over 49 million people have already voted in the 2020 election. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how this turnout compares to previous elections. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this