Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Approves Remdesivir As COVID Treatment

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
FDA Approves Remdesivir As COVID Treatment
FDA Approves Remdesivir As COVID Treatment

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment

Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment The Food and Drug Administration authorized Remdesivir for the treatment of patients over the age of...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthy


Gilead's remdesivir just got the first FDA approval to be used as a treatment for coronavirus patients

Gilead Sciences just received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to use its antiviral...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsRTTNewsFossbytes


FDA approves first treatment for Ebola, a Regeneron antibody cocktail

Approval may bolster hopes for Regeneron’s COVID-19 therapy, which uses same strategy.
Ars Technica - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

10232020 Remdesivir Approval [Video]

10232020 Remdesivir Approval

FDA Approves Remdesivir to be used as a treatment for Covid Patients

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital [Video]

FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital

The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:53Published
Regeneron Seeks FDA's Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Given To President Trump [Video]

Regeneron Seeks FDA's Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Given To President Trump

Pres. Donald Trump credits drug maker Regeneron's treatment for relieving his COVID-19 symptoms. But, what is it, and how might you get it? CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published