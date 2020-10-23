Pet of the Week - Winslow

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

I'm a volunteer for the tupelo lee humane society.

And i am so proud to be bringing this special puppy to meet y'all today.

He was rescued from a hoarding situation a few months ago.

He came to us with very little hair.

He was skin and bones and had not been socialized.

So he did not know how to act around people.

He was just real flat.

Well, he has been loved beyond anything you can imagine in the shelter and has come around.

He's the sweetest, most gentle and he is so loved by the staff at the shelter.

He's five years old and a rottweiler mix.

He's been neutered, he's halfway through his heart worm treatment.

They say he keeps a very clean kennel, which indicates to us he might be very easy to house train we just love him.

I can't say enough good things about him and i feel pretty sure if there's something about him you're interested in after today.

You might better run down to the shelter and climb in for your very own because he's not going to be here long.

Thanks so much for watching and we hope you come to meet winslow soon.

