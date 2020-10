Tesla Recalls 30,000 Cars Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published 14 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Tesla Recalls 30,000 Cars Tesla’s issues with faulty production and inconsistent quality extend outside the U.S. market: As first reported by Bloomberg, the automaker is set to recall close to 30,000 of its imported Model S and Model X cars from China, citing problems surrounding the vehicle’s suspension systems. 0

