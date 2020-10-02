Bell Breakdown with Josh Bell | Oct. 23, 2020

Josh Bell is back with suggestions on movies to watch this weekend, including "Bad Hair" on Hulu and "Rebecca" on Netflix.



Related videos from verified sources Josh Bell's Bell Breakdown for your Oct. 16 weekend



Feeling dramatic, or in need of some thrilling action? Whether its at a movie theater, or from your own couch, film critic Josh Bell has two new movies you can check out now. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago The Bell Breakdown for your Oct. 9 weekend



From a drama to a comedy, film critic Josh Bell gives you his recommendations on this week's bell breakdown. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago The Bell Breakdown for the first weekend of October



Just in time for the Halloween season, film critic Josh Bell has a look at two new scary movies you can catch now. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago