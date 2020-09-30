Miley Cyrus' Long-Awaited New Album has a Release Date at Last

Miley Cyrus announces release of seventh albumMiley Cyrus has announced that she will release her next album on the 27th of November.
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album PositionsAriana Grande will release her new album Positions on the 30th of October, according to her latest Instagram post.
Cyberpunk 2077 team ramps up mandatory overtime to 6 day weeks up to launchCyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red declared mandatory 6-day work weeks leading up to the game’s November launch date.CDPR’s studio head Adam Badowski notified employees about their new work..