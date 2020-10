Daily Download: Adele Shows Off Her American Accent In 'SNL' Promo

Adele really can do it all!

In a new "Saturday Night Live" promo ahead of her hosting debut, the Grammy winner shows off her impeccable American accent.

Plus, Eva Mendes opens up about Ryan Gosling in a rare interview.

Tune in to "SNL" on Saturday, October 24, at 11:30 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.