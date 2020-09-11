Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 days ago

Action News Now Dani Masten shares what is rising on the ridge.

Construction crews are hard at work to rebuild the Paradise Community Village after the Camp Fire burned it down.

New effort to bring more people back to Paradise underway

Sot/ chris zappettini/vp and director of rental housing "when it was destroyed, my heart was taken back pretty significantly."

Zappettini -- the residential director of rental housing for the community housing program tells meãthe re- building process was not easy.

Sot/ chris zappettini/vp and director of rental housing "well we first had to take a pause because you are dealing first with people's lives& so we just incrementally put things together one step at a time and we had the support of so many individuals along the way and that collaborative spirit gets you through those challenges."

The 36-unit affordable housing rental property originally took 10 years to build... and one day to burn.

The paradise town mayor& (pause here) just glad to see paradise come together again.

Greg bolin/paradise town mayor "this is exciting to me because this shows that people want to invest back into paradise.

They see that paradise is worth investing into.

Everybody i have talked to is just so encouraged by how quickly things are changing up here."

Dani stand up i am standing on an empty platform that will eventually be built into a community area where people can come together and hang out.

Sot "there is an area for community activities.

There is a kitchen, laundry room, the managers office, computer lab, so there is a lot of great onsite amenities&i have never been shy of saying this is my favorite project ever been built" re-building on the smaller units -- started this week.

In paradise, dani masten action news now coverage you can count on.

# ' zappetini' tells action news now the paradise community village will be completely rebuilt by either october or november in 2021..

People interested in these apartments can head to the chips website under rentals..

And add your name to the interest list.