Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Political Scientist tells Action News Now why he thinks there's more people voting

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Political Scientist tells Action News Now why he thinks there's more people voting

Political Scientist tells Action News Now why he thinks there's more people voting

Action News Now spoke to a Political Scientist who says if the trends continue this could be the largest vote total ever.

County voters -- getting those mail in ballots ahead of election day... action news now reporter amy lanski live in chico -- amy what are we seeing so far?

Hayley, i this is the first year where all our across our state -- voters don't have to wait -- so they're coming out early in record numbers -- to drop their ballots off in official boxes like this one.

One political science professor tells me -- if the current trends continue this could be one of the largest vote totals ever..

Charley turner: "every once in awhile, maybe every once in a generation or two, we get to an election that strikes people as particularly important and it's usually that they see a really stark contrast between the candidates, or between the candidates views on issues that are particularly salient."

Charley turner is a chico state political science professor... he said in general, 2020 has been an unusual year..

"of course covid-19 is really affecting everyone's life, the racial justice movements we have had going on since summer, and don't forget in january the president was impeached.

" turner says all these things have been on people's minds -- and they are connecting them with politics... people aren't just concerned with how politicians are handling the pandemic -- "it is also about the fact most of us have been pretty cooped up for the past six months so we have had time to tune into political debates and focus on the issues."

Amy standup: "i spoke to multiple people here at the county clerk's office who explained why it's important for them to get out and vote."

"i am proud to be an american, and i think it is my civic duty to be a part of this whole election process."

"i vote because i care about what happens to my country and my children."

"honor... privledge... i voted ever since i was 18 or 21 whatever it was a long time ago.

I never missed a time and i feel great about doing it."

"there is so much going on in this country right now everybody needs to make their voice heard.

Let them know if they are unhappy with a situation or if they approve, whatever the situation is."

A little more than a week before election -- the butte county clerk recorder's office says at this rate of voter turnout, the region is on track for a record year.

You can vote in- person now at the butte county clerk's office in oroville..

Or starting halloween you can vote in person at any of the assistance centers.

Reporting from chico.

Amy lanski.

Action news now coverage you can count on.

As long as the ballots are postmarked on or before the day of the election the county clerk has 17 days to receive them after that.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New effort to bring more people back to Paradise underway [Video]

New effort to bring more people back to Paradise underway

Construction crews are hard at work to rebuild the Paradise Community Village after the Camp Fire burned it down. Action News Now Dani Masten shares what is rising on the ridge.

Credit: KHSLPublished
The Importance Of The Heimlich Maneuver [Video]

The Importance Of The Heimlich Maneuver

More than 5,000 people die every year from choking if there's no one there to help quickly. KDKA's Kristine Sorensen shares a personal story about the importance of the Heimlich maneuver.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:22Published
'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise [Video]

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published