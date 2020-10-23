Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Action News Now spoke to a Political Scientist who says if the trends continue this could be the largest vote total ever.

Political Scientist tells Action News Now why he thinks there's more people voting

County voters -- getting those mail in ballots ahead of election day... action news now reporter amy lanski live in chico -- amy what are we seeing so far?

Hayley, i this is the first year where all our across our state -- voters don't have to wait -- so they're coming out early in record numbers -- to drop their ballots off in official boxes like this one.

One political science professor tells me -- if the current trends continue this could be one of the largest vote totals ever..

Charley turner: "every once in awhile, maybe every once in a generation or two, we get to an election that strikes people as particularly important and it's usually that they see a really stark contrast between the candidates, or between the candidates views on issues that are particularly salient."

Charley turner is a chico state political science professor... he said in general, 2020 has been an unusual year..

"of course covid-19 is really affecting everyone's life, the racial justice movements we have had going on since summer, and don't forget in january the president was impeached.

" turner says all these things have been on people's minds -- and they are connecting them with politics... people aren't just concerned with how politicians are handling the pandemic -- "it is also about the fact most of us have been pretty cooped up for the past six months so we have had time to tune into political debates and focus on the issues."

Amy standup: "i spoke to multiple people here at the county clerk's office who explained why it's important for them to get out and vote."

"i am proud to be an american, and i think it is my civic duty to be a part of this whole election process."

"i vote because i care about what happens to my country and my children."

"honor... privledge... i voted ever since i was 18 or 21 whatever it was a long time ago.

I never missed a time and i feel great about doing it."

"there is so much going on in this country right now everybody needs to make their voice heard.

Let them know if they are unhappy with a situation or if they approve, whatever the situation is."

A little more than a week before election -- the butte county clerk recorder's office says at this rate of voter turnout, the region is on track for a record year.

You can vote in- person now at the butte county clerk's office in oroville..

Or starting halloween you can vote in person at any of the assistance centers.

Reporting from chico.

Amy lanski.

As long as the ballots are postmarked on or before the day of the election the county clerk has 17 days to receive them after that.