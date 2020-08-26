Death penalty sought in Peterson retrial
Northern California prosecutors will again seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago.
How He Did It: Inside The Twisted World Of Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson, Who Won Death Row AppealThe gruesome Scott Peterson case gripped the nation in 2002 when Peterson was arrested for the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and the second-degree murder of their unborn son,..