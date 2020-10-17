Friday Night Frenzy Show October 23 Segment 2

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

The bison looking for its first win of this season ..

0-9 b-c welcoming knox to mallory field ..

Tyler marsh still looking for his first win as a high school football head coach..

On the other sideline..

Knox head coach russ radtke is closing in on win number 400..

Two coaches on the opposite ends of their careers clashing in the state playoffs this evening..

Knox strikes early in this one..

First half action..

The give is to gunner wagner and the senior takes it up the middle down inside the benton central 10 yard line..

That sets up this..

Braxton geller the big sophomore into the endzone for knox..

Radtke's team up 26-0 after that score..

Benton central trying to claw back into this contest though..

Cohen watson dropping back for knox..

He's searching for cole mcintire..

But he finds b-c's justin tucker and we're going the other way..

The bison able to capitalize on the ensuing possession..

Colin wilkinson with a really nice ball to quentin hardebeck for the score..

But it's not enough tonight..

Knox wins it 56-22.

So benton central's season is over ..

On the other side of that bracket ..

Twin lakes hosted hanover central ..

Sports 18's jd arland was in monticello tonight..

He's here with the highlights... hey jd!

Hey guys... a year ago... twin lakes clocked a dominant, 63 to 35 victory over hanover central... twin lakes has at least made it to the second round of sectionals in each of the past 5 seasons... first year head coach kevin saylor looking to keep the bball rolling... twin lakes hosting north carolina.... oh that's hanover central.... coulda fooled me with the logos.... indians faithfull all bundled up... tl came out of the gate hot... lewis dellinger...gives it to jalen roush... and number 34 punches in the score... extra point was good too... the indians lead by 7... about three minutes later in the first..... hanover central punts it away.... not much hang time on that... ball skips up to gage bushinger.... and the senior finds a gap.... bushinger... down the far sideline.... makes a cut... 58 yards to the house..... indians lead 14-0.... but don't count the wildcats out yet... bobbled snap for blaze cano... cano rolls right... heaves it 36 yards.... blake van tholen gets the score... and the wildcats get the comeback win... 35-31 the final from monticello.... the wildcats move on... twin lakes finishes 5-4 on the season.... and that's all i got for the night.... i'll send it back to you... ok in class 2a delphi visiting powerhouse pioneer in royal center..

Jacob mrockzkiewicz coaching in his first sectional game..

Meanwhile adam berry..

He's already coached in three different state title games with the panthers..

That experience would win tonight..

First quarter action..

Cayden hill under center he hands it to ezra lewellen..

Oh it's the good old counter play..

And look at the speed from lewellen..

Number 5 is off to the races..

Touchdown pioneer..

Now the panthers don't kick extra points..

They go for two after each score..

And ezra's twin brother addai converts on that..

It's 8-0..

Later in the quarter... hill hands it to addai lewellen..

And this time it's 15's turn to put some points on the board!

Look at the speed..

And there's no delphi defender to be found..

Lewellen takes it to the house for six..

The two point conversion..

It's good by ezra... the lewellens a two man wrecking crew in this contest..

Andy i'm not kidding..

Early second quarter..

I think you get the point..

Here comes ezra..

There goes ezra..

75 more yards..

And 8 more points..

And pioneer blows the doors off delphi tonight..

38-8 the final..

Meanwhile 2-a #17 seeger at #8 south vermillion... third quarter..khai stephen from a yard out ..

Stephen and seeger tie things up at seven.

Same score in the fourth....stephen again.... this time on the two-yard q-b keeper... the patriots go up 14-7... play of the game...seeger facing third and eight at their own 20 with 3:28 to go.... stephen somehow completes this pass to rayce carr...it looks like south vermillion picked it... but no carr races 80-yards to seal the win... seeger pulls off the upset ..

20-14 the final... attica was at north vermillion.... red ramlbers qb john britt finds jackson davis who picks up a big chunk of yards after the catch into north vermillion territory.....attica would have to punt on the series.... north vermillion would go up 12- nothing on this td run from jeremiah ziebart.... falcons go for two.....nice defense by attica....zeb shonkwiler picks it off..

And hey it was attica's night..

The red ramblers rally from two touchdowns down to win 30-28 that completes the highlight portion of the show ..

Coming up ..

A preview of purdue's season opener against iowa ..

Rondale moore not available for game one this season..

We'll hear from iowa head coach kirk ferentz on the boilers..

