'Burning' Halloween House Prompts Calls To Riverside Fire Department
A Riverside house all decked out for Halloween has the entire neighborhood screaming — and some calling 911.
Bay Harbor Islands House FireFirefighters spent Friday morning putting out Bay Harbour Islands house fire
UK woman covers her house in amazing Halloween decorations for the spooky seasonThis woman from Liverpool decided to cover her house in Halloween decorations, complete with a person dressed as the evil clown Pennywise from the film 'It'.
House lights up with musical show for HalloweenAfter over a decade of decorating his house with a dazzling display of Christmas lights every winter, Brian Foster decided to do something special for Halloween as well. His house is synchronized to..