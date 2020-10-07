Sudan joins UAE and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Donald Trump announces

The military leader of Sudan's sovereign council says a recently announced "normalization" deal with Israel benefits both sides, despite some opposition at home and suggestions that Khartoum was pressured into compliance. David Doyle reports.
In a historic first visit by a Gulf Arab nation, a United Arab Emirates delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday, accompanied by top U.S. officials, to cement a normalization deal signed last month. Adam Reed has more.
"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats are also targeting American-Israelis. They arranged a 40% discount with the courier service DHL for voters whose home states require overseas ballots to be sent by mail. Emer McCarthy reports.
Diamond traders in Dubai say they have been inundated with enquiries from Israelis, who traditionally do their business in Belgium's Antwerp -- the world's biggest centre for traders of rough and polished diamonds. Last month the UAE and Bahrain signed agreements to normalize ties with Israel. Adam Reed reports.
Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu spoke about her performance and today's defeat against Velocity. "I worked hard in the nets and I am really happy about my performance. Hopefully, we can play good cricket in next few couple of days."
Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu said, "We have good experienced bowling line-up like- Poonam Yadav and Shashikala but Velocity batters played really good cricket today." "Hope our bowlers will do good in next coning games," she added.
One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. What does this election tell us about the US? And what will the next presidency mean for the US and the world? In this edition of HT Explains, HT’s Consulting editor Pramit Pal Chaudhary joins editor-views Prashant Jha to discuss the landscape in the US.
Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled unfounded claims that suggest the election process is fraudulent. He has continued to do so since Tuesday as votes began being tallied.