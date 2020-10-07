Global  
 

Sudan joins UAE and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Donald Trump announces

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Sudan joins UAE and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Donald Trump announces

Sudan joins UAE and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Donald Trump announces

Part of the brokered deal includes a payment of €282.5 million from Sudan as compensation to US victims of terrorism.View on euronews


Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

Sudan will start to normalize ties with Israel, President Donald Trump announced, making it the third...
Newsday - Published

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognising Israel


Indian Express - Published

AP Top Stories October 23 P

Here's the latest for Friday October 23rd: Trump, Biden frame closing appeals for sprint to election;...
USATODAY.com - Published


Sudan will be the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel [Video]

Sudan will be the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel

US President Donald Trump announces Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
Netanyahu dodges Trump question on 'Sleepy Joe' [Video]

Netanyahu dodges Trump question on 'Sleepy Joe'

After Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Sudan agrees to normalise relations with Israel, Trump says | BREAKING NEWS [Video]

Sudan agrees to normalise relations with Israel, Trump says | BREAKING NEWS

US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:34Published