Sudan agrees to normalise relations with Israel, Trump says | BREAKING NEWS

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:34s - Published
Sudan agrees to normalise relations with Israel, Trump says | BREAKING NEWS

US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations.


Sudan-Israel relations agreed, Donald Trump announces

 Sudan bcomes the third Arab country in weeks to agree to normalise ties with its historical foe.
BBC News

Breaking down key moments from the final presidential debate

 The final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign kept more of a focus on issues than the first face-off between President Trump and Joe Biden. But were there..
CBS News

Melania yanks her hand out of Donald’s after presidential debate

 Melania Trump stands with her husband Donald, as Joe Biden and his wife Jill embrace for a hug (Photo: Getty) Melania Trump was caught on camera yanking her hand..
WorldNews

Sudan-Israel normalization announcement likely this weekend

 An announcement that Sudan and Israel will begin the process of normalizing ties is imminent, an Israeli diplomatic source said Thursday, after Israeli and..
WorldNews
Kenyan bomb blast survivors slam US-Sudan compensation deal [Video]

Kenyan bomb blast survivors slam US-Sudan compensation deal

A group of Kenyan survivors of the 1998 US embassy bombing in Nairobi are opposing the terms of a deal to remove Sudan from Washington’s list of 'state-sponsors of terrorism'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:49Published
US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list [Video]

US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Israel warplanes strike Gaza following rocket fire

 JERUSALEM: Israeli warplanes struck suspected Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip before dawn on Friday following rocket fire from the blockaded Palestinian..
WorldNews

Trump considers labelling humanitarian groups 'antisemitic' over criticism of Israel

 The Trump administration is reportedly considering labelling a number of leading international humanitarian organisations as antisemitic after they documented..
WorldNews

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal [Video]

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Removing Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Trump Hosts Israel, Bahrain And UAE For Signing Of Historic Diplomatic Deals [Video]

Trump Hosts Israel, Bahrain And UAE For Signing Of Historic Diplomatic Deals

Called the "Abraham Accords," the declarations are meant to formalize the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
President Trump Presides Over Peace Deals [Video]

President Trump Presides Over Peace Deals

President Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of two diplomatic deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Behrain.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published