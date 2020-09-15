Sudan agrees to normalise relations with Israel, Trump says | BREAKING NEWS
US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations.
Kenyan bomb blast survivors slam US-Sudan compensation dealA group of Kenyan survivors of the 1998 US embassy bombing in Nairobi are opposing the terms of a deal to remove Sudan from Washington’s list of 'state-sponsors of terrorism'.
US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list
Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removalRemoving Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.
Trump Hosts Israel, Bahrain And UAE For Signing Of Historic Diplomatic DealsCalled the "Abraham Accords," the declarations are meant to formalize the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
President Trump Presides Over Peace DealsPresident Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of two diplomatic deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Behrain.