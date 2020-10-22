La Liga rolls out red carpet at Red Fort for El Clasico | Oneindia News

Global  
 

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid also known as 'El Clasico' will take place in the LaLiga 2020-21 season this Saturday, October 24.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match special LaLiga 'Red Carpet' installations were rolled out at iconic locations around the world to symbolise an invitation to the world to watch ElClasico.

