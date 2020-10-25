The Panther Squad movie (1984) - Sybil Danning, Jack Taylor, Karin Schubert

The Panther Squad movie trailer (1984) - Plot synopsis: The future United Nations hire a tough and sexy commando (Sybil Danning) and her squad of female mercenaries to take on a ruthless terrorist organization called 'Clean Space'.

The terrorist group is dedicated to stopping all space exploration by any means necessary - including extortion and murder!

Director: Pierre Chevalier Writers: Georges Friedland, Ilona Koch, Olivier Mathot Stars: Sybil Danning, Jack Taylor, Karin Schubert