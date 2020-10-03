High School Football: Norwell Hammers Heritage in Postseason Opener

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 days ago

Class 3A #7 Norwell is on to the sectional semifinals after Saturday's 40-0 win over Heritage.

Your final... staying on the gridiron..a lot of high school teams in our area have had great seasons, but no one's got a better story than norwell..prior to this year, the knights' last winning season came in 2009..

But right now they're 8-1, and ranked top 10 in the state as they enter the postseason..

???knights looking to make it seven straight wins as they host heritage..

Patriots fresh out of quarantine, haven't been able to practice much..

???and that is a tough position to be in against a team as good as norwell... second quarter, already 7-0 knights... eli riley to jace chancey... 69 yard connection makes it 14-0 in favor of the home team...???later in the first half... patriots trying to get something going... but this pass is picked off by joel rinkenberger... and the senior has reservatioins for six... knights go up 24-0... ???they go on to win by 40... norwell moves on to play maconaquah in the sectional semi's