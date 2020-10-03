Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Football: Norwell Hammers Heritage in Postseason Opener

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
High School Football: Norwell Hammers Heritage in Postseason Opener

High School Football: Norwell Hammers Heritage in Postseason Opener

Class 3A #7 Norwell is on to the sectional semifinals after Saturday's 40-0 win over Heritage.

Your final... staying on the gridiron..a lot of high school teams in our area have had great seasons, but no one's got a better story than norwell..prior to this year, the knights' last winning season came in 2009..

But right now they're 8-1, and ranked top 10 in the state as they enter the postseason..

???knights looking to make it seven straight wins as they host heritage..

Patriots fresh out of quarantine, haven't been able to practice much..

???and that is a tough position to be in against a team as good as norwell... second quarter, already 7-0 knights... eli riley to jace chancey... 69 yard connection makes it 14-0 in favor of the home team...???later in the first half... patriots trying to get something going... but this pass is picked off by joel rinkenberger... and the senior has reservatioins for six... knights go up 24-0... ???they go on to win by 40... norwell moves on to play maconaquah in the sectional semi's




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

High school football coaches discuss OHSAA playoff system [Video]

High school football coaches discuss OHSAA playoff system

The Ohio High School Athletic Association continues to be in favor of the football computer points system for 2021, but some coaches would like all teams to continue to make the postseason.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:09Published
2 Minnesota High School Football Teams Cancel Their Season Openers After Players Contract COVID-19 [Video]

2 Minnesota High School Football Teams Cancel Their Season Openers After Players Contract COVID-19

Two Minnesota High School football teams are canceling their season openers after players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published
Acadiana Tops LCA in Season Opener 21 [Video]

Acadiana Tops LCA in Season Opener 21

Acadiana Tops LCA in Season Opener 21

Credit: KADNPublished