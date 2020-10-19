Jennifer Aniston bashes Trump and urges people not to vote for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston Just Cast Her Vote For Joe Biden and Kamala Harris



"I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever." Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago

Amber Rose claims she has been 'bullied' by Kanye West for 10 years



Amber Rose has been "bullied" by Kanye West for 10 years. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:46 Published 2 days ago