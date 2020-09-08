No U-turn on free school meals in the holidays, says Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says there will not be a U-turn orchange of policy on providing free school meals in the holidays in England.



Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill.



Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol."

Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest



Arrests have been made after more than 300 people gathered at Stormont todemonstrate against coronavirus regulations. It comes as Northern Ireland isfacing four weeks of tight restrictions on movement which the Executiveapproved to try to halt a dramatic increase in cases over recent weeks. Pubsand restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways anddeliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of whichwill cover the half-term break.



