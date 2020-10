Adele jokes that the coronavirus crisis made her lose weight Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Adele jokes that the coronavirus crisis made her lose weight Adele poked fun at her impressive weight loss as she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Saturday (24.10.20), where she quipped her new look was inspired by coronavirus travel restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this