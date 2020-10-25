Global  
 

The Harried Housewife: Halloween Crispy Treats

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for Halloween Crispy Treats.

Crispy treats halloween crispy treats nonstick cooking spray 6 cups crisp rice cereal 1 1/2 cups autumn mix candy 6 tablespoons(1 (10-ounce) package marshmallows coat a (3 quart) 9w13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Place cereal in a large bowl.

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir inmal melted and smooth, stirring frequently.

Remove from heat; pour over cereal.

Stir until just coated.

Add candy mix; stir until combined.

Press mixture into prepared pan.

Cool completely.

Cut into squares.

Makes 24 squares.

