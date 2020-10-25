The Harried Housewife: Halloween Crispy Treats Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 week ago The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for Halloween Crispy Treats. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Crispy treats halloween crispy treats nonstick cooking spray 6 cups crisp rice cereal 1 1/2 cups autumn mix candy 6 tablespoons(1 (10-ounce) package marshmallows coat a (3 quart) 9w13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place cereal in a large bowl. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir inmal melted and smooth, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; pour over cereal. Stir until just coated. Add candy mix; stir until combined. Press mixture into prepared pan. Cool completely. Cut into squares. Makes 24 squares. Right now.. It is x:xx. Stillaha look at this week's world of





You Might Like

Tweets about this

