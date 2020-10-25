The Harried Housewife: Halloween Crispy Treats
The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for Halloween Crispy Treats.
Crispy treats halloween crispy treats nonstick cooking spray 6 cups crisp rice cereal 1 1/2 cups autumn mix candy 6 tablespoons(1 (10-ounce) package marshmallows coat a (3 quart) 9w13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Place cereal in a large bowl.
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir inmal melted and smooth, stirring frequently.
Remove from heat; pour over cereal.
Stir until just coated.
Add candy mix; stir until combined.
Press mixture into prepared pan.
Cool completely.
Cut into squares.
Makes 24 squares.
