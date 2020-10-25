Global
Wakefield 48-18 Hull KR
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Wakefield 48-18 Hull KR
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:39s - Published
2 minutes ago
Highlights of the Super League clash between Wakefield and Hull KR.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Super League: Wakefield Trinity 48-18 Hull Kingston Rovers
Ben Jones-Bishop scores a hat-trick of tries as Wakefield move off the bottom of Super League after...
BBC Sport - Published
2 hours ago
Also reported by •
Hull Daily Mail
•
BBC Local News
Hull KR verdict: Dismal Rovers slump to bottom of Super League
Hull KR were comfortably beaten 48-18 by Wakefield Trinity to fall to bottom place in the Super...
Hull Daily Mail - Published
2 hours ago
Live Wakefield v Hull KR: Build-up to crucial Super League clash
Both sides are desperate to avoid the wooden spoon
Hull Daily Mail - Published
6 hours ago
