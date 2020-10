Rodgers: We were outstanding Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:22s - Published 7 minutes ago Rodgers: We were outstanding Brendan Rodgers was delighted with Leicester’s execution of their game plan as they came away from Arsenal with all three points after a late Jamie Vardy header gave them a 1-0 win. 0

