Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Yorkers Wait Hours To Cast Their Ballots On Day 2 Of Early Voting

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:54s - Published
New Yorkers Wait Hours To Cast Their Ballots On Day 2 Of Early Voting

New Yorkers Wait Hours To Cast Their Ballots On Day 2 Of Early Voting

Long lines continued on Day 2 of early voting in New York with many people waiting hours to cast their ballot; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Huge turnout in New York on first day of early voting.

At Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and other sites, people arrived hours before polls opened....
NYTimes.com - Published

Polls Open For 2nd Day Of Early, In-Person Voting In New York

Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the second day of in-person, early voting in New...
CBS 2 - Published

Trump called NYC a 'ghost town' but the city's early voting lines say otherwise

On Thursday evening during the [DEL: third :DEL] second and final presidential debate, President...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Favored To Win Reelection [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Favored To Win Reelection

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the overwhelming favorite in her reelection race in New York's 14th Congressional district. Her Republican opponent, John Cummings has still raised $9.6 million —..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Campaign 2020: Polls Open For 2nd Day Of Early, In-Person Voting In New York [Video]

Campaign 2020: Polls Open For 2nd Day Of Early, In-Person Voting In New York

Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the second day of in-person, early voting in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:20Published
Suspect In Stolen Bayonne, N.J. Police Cruiser Leads Officers On High Speed Chase To Brooklyn [Video]

Suspect In Stolen Bayonne, N.J. Police Cruiser Leads Officers On High Speed Chase To Brooklyn

A high speed chase ended when an allegedly stolen police cruiser from Bayonne, NJ slammed into a parked car in Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published