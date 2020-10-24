|
New Yorkers Wait Hours To Cast Their Ballots On Day 2 Of Early Voting
New Yorkers Wait Hours To Cast Their Ballots On Day 2 Of Early Voting
Long lines continued on Day 2 of early voting in New York with many people waiting hours to cast their ballot; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
