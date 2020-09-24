Church offers trunk-or-treat
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Church offers trunk-or-treat
Events -- just like this one -- soon.
And... another drive-thru trunk-or-treat tonight... this one at northside community united methodist church.
Folks decorated their car trunks and even offered a scavenger hunt.
Every trick-or-treater got a treat bag filled with candy and other surprises.
Participants say they're happy they didn't let covid-19 cancel their halloween fun.
"there's just a lot of activities families weren't able to do.
So we thought it was important to still try to do something that people can go to in a safe way."
Everyone was asked to wear masks