Community Church in Oxford host annual Fall Festival
Community Church hosted their annual Fall Festival.
Due to the coronavirus, this year they did a drive-thru trunk or treat.
One church in oxford found a way for kids to trick or treat despite the coronavirus.
As you see behind me over 1000 individuals drove through to participate in the fall festival at the lafayette county multipurpose center.
community church of oxford hosted a drive in trunk or treat.
Pastor fish robinson says every year the church trys to put on a fall festival.
He says due to the coronavirus, the church had to adjust their plans.
Sot: "we thought, we werent going to give it up.
We gotta do our fall festival and the best way to do that is a drive through."
Fish robinson - pastor trt: the church rented out the lafayette county multipurpose center and filled the lot with over 50 trunks full of candy.
Each car was decorated to provide a sense of creativity.
Many of the volunteers believe this was one way to bring the community together.
Sot: "i think it's a little bit more personal because we are able to meet each indivual kid and see each indivuals costume."
Alexa sircy - volunteer trt: the church has been collecting candy since september to make sure that each kid goes home with a bag full of candy sot: "we're just really really excited about the oppurtunity to be able to reach out to our community and maybe bring a little bit of normalcy in the midst of craziness."
Tag: this marked the fifth year the church has sponsered the event.
this marked the fifth year the church has sponsered the event.
In oxford, taylor tucker wtva 9 news