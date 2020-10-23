|
|
|
Vigil For Healing After Waukegan Police Shooting That Killed Marcellis Stinnette
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Vigil For Healing After Waukegan Police Shooting That Killed Marcellis Stinnette
New details were emerging Sunday night about two people who were shot by police earlier this week in Waukegan.
CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Illinois State Police are investigating the police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette in Waukegan, Ill.,...
NPR - Published
|
The police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette has been fired. Stinnette’s...
CBS News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|