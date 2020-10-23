Global  
 

Vigil For Healing After Waukegan Police Shooting That Killed Marcellis Stinnette

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:35s - Published
New details were emerging Sunday night about two people who were shot by police earlier this week in Waukegan.

CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.


Protestors in Waukegan, Ill., Call For Federal Probe After Police Kill Black Man

Illinois State Police are investigating the police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette in Waukegan, Ill.,...
NPR - Published

Waukegan police officer fired after fatal shooting of Black teenager

The police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette has been fired. Stinnette’s...
CBS News - Published


2 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting During Party At Fort Worth Home [Video]

2 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting During Party At Fort Worth Home

Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting during a party at a home in Fort Worth early Sunday, police said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:16Published
Protesters Say Firing Of Waukegan Police Officer Who Shot And Killed 19-Year-Old Marcellis Stinnette Is Not Enough [Video]

Protesters Say Firing Of Waukegan Police Officer Who Shot And Killed 19-Year-Old Marcellis Stinnette Is Not Enough

A vigil will be held Saturday for Marcellis Stinnette, the 19-year-old shot and killed by a Waukegan police officer.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:43Published
Waukegan Police Officer Fired After Killing Man, Wounding Woman [Video]

Waukegan Police Officer Fired After Killing Man, Wounding Woman

The Waukegan police officer who fatally shot a teen on Tuesday has been fired, according to a release from the police department.

Credit: CBS 2 ChicagoPublished