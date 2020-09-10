Watch: Sanjay Dutt performs Dussehra puja after cancer recovery

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen performing an elaborate puja on the occasion of Dussehra.

The actor was seen doing aarti while several priests sang devotional songs.

The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared the video on social media platform with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others.

Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love.

And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge.

Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage!

There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going.

You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!!

#vijayadashami bhava!!

Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Dutt recently recovered from cancer and returned home.

Sanjay shared a note on his social media and thanked fans and well-wishers.