Watch: Sanjay Dutt performs Dussehra puja after cancer recovery

Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Double Role Of Father And Son In South Director Atlee’s Next Project. Himani Shivpuri revealed for the first time that she was a cancer survivor, wanted to meet Sanjay Dutt to congratulate him on his recovery. For all the latest updates from the entertainment world, keep watching Daily Punch!
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey. The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children's birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today. "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family," Sanjay Dutt said.
'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt made a public appearance outside his house in Mumbai on Oct 21 with sister Priya Dutt. He came back home from Kokilaben Hospital after recovering from cancer. 'Baba' announced his recovery from cancer on an Instagram post today. Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Bollywood Actor Patralekhaa was seen in Mumbai's Juhu area. She was seen wearing a mask and also posing for the shutterbugs. Actor Arshad Warsi was spotted outside Dharma Productions in Andheri. Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt were snapped outside their residence after returning from Kokilaben Hospital. Sanjay Dutt is getting treated for cancer at the Kokilaben Hospital.
Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke on the ongoing tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He said that India's response had subdued the neighbouring nation and dealt it a blow. He made the comments during his annual Dussehra address. He also performed 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons reportedly at the Maharshi Vyas auditorium in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Only 50 participants were allowed inside the venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per reports. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry. Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience". "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha. Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.
Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an official said. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court had on Saturday ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut's and her sister's tweets and other statements. On the directions of the court, Bandra Police had registered a First Information Report against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention), the police official said.
On Dussehra, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed "Shastra Puja" at Sikkim's Sukna War Memorial amid the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. He was accompanied by army chief General Manoj Mukund..