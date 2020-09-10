Global  
 

Watch: Sanjay Dutt performs Dussehra puja after cancer recovery

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen performing an elaborate puja on the occasion of Dussehra.

The actor was seen doing aarti while several priests sang devotional songs.

The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared the video on social media platform with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others.

Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love.

And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge.

Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage!

There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going.

You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!!

#vijayadashami bhava!!

Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Dutt recently recovered from cancer and returned home.

Sanjay shared a note on his social media and thanked fans and well-wishers.


Watch: Sanjay Dutt recovers from cancer, returns home with sister Priya Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey. The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children's birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today. "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family," Sanjay Dutt said.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Sanjay Dutt makes public appearance after beating cancer in Mumbai

'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt made a public appearance outside his house in Mumbai on Oct 21 with sister Priya Dutt. He came back home from Kokilaben Hospital after recovering from cancer. 'Baba' announced his recovery from cancer on an Instagram post today. Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Credit: ANI

