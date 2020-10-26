Godfrey Ready to Take on Leadership Role for Mastodons Video Credit: WFFT - Published 52 seconds ago Godfrey Ready to Take on Leadership Role for Mastodons After leading Purdue Fort Wayne in scoring, assists and steals as just a sophomore, Jarred Godfrey says he's ready to take on more of a leadership role for the Mastodons this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hey good evening everyone.. Well the countdown is officially on..the 2020-2021 college basketball season is set to begin exactly one month from today..and purdue fort wayne fans are hoping it will be one to remember..now the mastodons are coming off their first losing season since 2013, but there are still plenty of reasons for optimism...the biggest one being the return of jarred godfrey..the atlanta native led the 'dons in scoring, assists and steals as just a sophomore last season..now godfrey says he's ready to take his game, and his team, to new levels... the dons' schedule is





